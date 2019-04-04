From Warner Bros. Pictures, Imperative Entertainment and BRON Creative comes Clint Eastwood’s newest feature film, the drama “The Mule.” In addition to directing, the veteran actor will step in front of the lens again, alongside fellow stars Bradley Cooper, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia, as well as Alison Eastwood, Taissa Farmiga, Ignacio Serricchio and Loren Dean, Eugene Cordero.
Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough, but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well—so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.
“The Mule” marks Oscar-winner Eastwood’s first time on both sides of the camera since he starred in 2009’s critically acclaimed “Gran Torino.”
Cooper, who stars as Bates, received his most recent Oscar nominations for his work with Eastwood, acting in and producing “American Sniper”; he will next be seen in his feature directorial debut, “A Star Is Born.” Oscar nominee Fishburne (“What’s Love Got to Do with It,” TV’s “Black-ish”) plays a DEA special agent in charge; Peña (upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Netflix’s “Narcos”) plays a fellow agent; Oscar winner Wiest (“Bullets Over Broadway,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” TV’s “Life in Pieces”) plays Earl’s ex-wife; Oscar nominee Garcia (“The Godfather: Part III”) plays a cartel boss; Alison Eastwood (“Rails & Ties”) plays Earl’s daughter; Farmiga (“The Nun”) plays the role of Earl’s granddaughter; Serricchio (Netflix’s “Lost in Space,” “The Wedding Ringer”) plays Earl’s cartel handler; Dean (“Space Cowboys”) plays another agent; and Cordero (“Kong: Skull Island”) plays a cartel member.
Clint Eastwood (“Sully,” “American Sniper”) directed from a screenplay by Nick Schenk (“Gran Torino”), inspired by the New York Times Magazine article “The Sinaloa Cartels’ 90-Year-Old Drug Mule” by Sam Dolnick. Eastwood also produced the film under his Malpaso banner, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera and Jessica Meier, and Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas. The film’s executive producers are Dave Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Todd Hoffman and Aaron Gilbert. Jillian Apfelbaum and David M. Bernstein co-produced.
Eastwood’s team behind the scenes includes director of photography Yves Bélanger (“Brooklyn,” “Dallas Buyers Club”) and production designer Kevin Ishioka (“The 15:17 to Paris”), along with longtime costume designer Deborah Hopper and Oscar-winning editor Joel Cox (“Unforgiven”), who have worked with Eastwood throughout the years on numerous projects.
A Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, in Association with Imperative Entertainment, in Association with BRON Creative, a Malpaso Production, “The Mule” will be released in theaters December 14, 2018, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.