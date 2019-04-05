At the tender age of 7, Jake Bateson was introduced to the world of boxing. This is no surprise as he came from a family of boxers. At 11 he was in the ring fighting his first match. And from there he has never looked back, because to him, boxing is life.
His Career
At 24 Bateson is proving to be a renowned boxer in the making. Although he fights in the lightest weight class, he sure packs a punch. Maybe one day Jokaroom online casino partners will create slot based on him. The young boxer from Leeds is embarking on a journey to be the greatest boxer in the world. And with the current rate of his success, he looks set to get there. Both nationally and intentionally, he has won several titles including the Golden Gloves in Tallin, the Tammer in Tampere, the EM in Minsk.
Jake Bateson as a Pro
Although he began his career in 2017, he is already going pro. And so far, it has been good as he has won all the fights that he had scheduled. The young boxer, however, does admit that the road is not an easy one. He has to put in more hours in order to achieve his dream. When asked in an interview if he regrets going pro, Jake responded that going pro was the best decision that he ever made and that it was time for him to move ahead.
The young star also acknowledges that the preparation for these fights is not an easy one. He has to put in more hours, on top of the extra hours that he is already putting in. Sports betting or gambling fans must also put more hours preparing for pokies online, visit website. During preparation stages, he also has to miss valuable time with family and friends. As well as maintain a strict diet as not overlap his weight group.
All in all, Jake Bateson does not even for one day, regret the day that he stepped into the ring.