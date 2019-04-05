Michelle Pfeiffer has been in the news a lot lately (and to her fans, NOT enough!) The 60 year old star broke the internet when she joined Instagram earlier this year, giving her fans what they’ve been waiting for! The very private star entered the social media world as a way to connect to her fans, and she couldn’t have done it in a more epic way- making her first post a clip of her as Catwoman, a role she is most remembered for. Since then, she has been regularly posting videos and photos to the social media sight and her fans have been eating it up. In a recent post, Pfeiffer, wearing sunglasses, held the whip she used in BATMAN RETURNS, saying, “Look what I found…needs a little TLC.” And just a few days later she uploaded a video of her testing her skills with the caption, “Just like riding a bike”, and to no surprise, she proved she’s still got it!!
The actress has announced an exciting project she’s been working on- her new fragrance line Henry Rose. In a recent interview Pfeiffer stated she finally realized her dream of releasing a fragrance line, revealing it was something she’s wanted to do for many years, and was thrilled to see it come to fruition. Pfeiffer will be appearing on the Today Show on Monday, April 7 to promote Henry Rose, the same day the products will launch. As fans eagerly wait to watch her interview, there’s the hope she’ll talk about her two upcoming films- AVENGERS: END GAME (release date April 26) and MALEFICENT 2: MISTRESS OF EVIL.