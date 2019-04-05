Romalis Ellis was an outstanding amateur, winning the Bronze medal in the 139 Lb. division at the 1988 Olympic games in Seoul Korea. The former U.S. Amateur champion turned professional on Feb. 18, 1989 with a 1st round knockout of Albert Clowney. The Atlanta native ran his pro record to 17-0, 14 ko’s before he suffered his first loss in a close 6 round unanimous decision to 19-6 Darryl Lattimore in New York City.
He then went on a 6 win streak that included victories over Pedro Sanchez (31-2-2), and Vince Phillips (35-2). This propelled him into a shot at the IBF Jr. Middleweight World Title against undefeated champion Raul Marquez (26-0, 19 ko’s).
Ellis was stopped in the 4th round of his only world title bid. His next fight was for the NABF Welterweight title against Derrell Coley on Oct. 30, 1997. Ellis lost by decision over 12 rounds. His next fight was against Fernando Vargas where Ellis would be stopped in the 2nd round by the world class power punching Vargas. Romallis’ last pro bout was held years later on Nov. 3, 2001 where he fought to a draw against Vincent Harris over 6 rounds. He finished his professional boxing career with an impressive record of 24-4-1, 17 KO.
