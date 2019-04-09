The Queen Mary is proud to present the 2019 Movie Night Summer Series, welcoming the community to sit back, set up a picnic with friends and family, and soak up the silver screen under the summer night sky. Each movie night will offer guests an immersive cinematic experience with assorted food trucks themed to the film, full bars for those age 21 and over, and the legendary ship and Long Beach Harbor as backdrops. Taking place on select Thursday nights each month May through August and located on a grassy lawn adjacent to the Queen Mary, film titles include Mamma Mia! (2008), double feature of Indiana Jones – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), Grease (1978), and double feature Beetlejuice (1988), Edward Scissorhands (1990). The movie nights are open to all ages and free to attend. Date Night Packages are available for $75 per couple and include a reserved couch for two, one bottle of signature Queen Mary Champagne, assorted snacks, and more!
WHEN:
Select Thursday Nights May – August
May 16, 2019, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Mamma Mia!
June 20, 2019, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.: Double Feature: Indiana Jones – Raiders of the Lost Ark & Indiana Jones – Temple of Doom
July 11, 2019, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Grease
August 22, 2019, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.: Double Feature: Beetlejuice & Edward Scissorhands
WHERE:
The Queen Mary Seawalk (lawn adjacent to the ship)
1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA., 90802
TICKETS:
General Admission: Free
Date Night Package Upgrade: $75 per couple
PARKING:
$10 per vehicle on-site.