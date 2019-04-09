America’s #1 true crime network, Investigation Discovery, announces today the greenlight of a new series with Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News, The View co-host, former federal prosecutor, and victims’ rights advocate Sunny Hostin. During the six-episode run, Hostin travels across America to explore the stories behind some of the most controversial homicides the nation has ever seen. Combining her experience as a tenured journalist and her 12-year career as an undefeated federal prosecutor, Hostin steps into these stories, and into the world of those who were most affected, showing how achieving closure always begins with finding the truth. THE WHOLE TRUTH WITH SUNNY HOSTIN (wt) will premiere on Investigation Discovery in 4th quarter of 2019.
“Becoming a part of the Investigation Discovery family has been a dream come true for me,” said Sunny Hostin. “I have spent my career trying to tell the stories of the voiceless and the forgotten and being able to use what I have learned during my career as a federal prosecutor and my passion for journalism and storytelling to shed light on these complex, multi-dimensional and powerful cases is an opportunity of a lifetime.”
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Sunny Hostin to ID,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. “She is the ultimate triple threat: a great journalist, top prosecutor and a woman whose personal background gives her special insight and compassion into these tragic stories. This unique constellation of skills, experience and character along with her advocacy for those who are most vulnerable, is at the heart of this series. “
Growing up in the South Bronx, Sunny witnessed two jarring crimes against her own family members; these experiences were the catalysts that ignited her lifelong career pursuing justice. Hostin extends that quest into this series, where she guides audiences, step-by-step through how each case was solved on the street and, won in court, finally bringing justice to the victim’s family. Each hour-long episode will take her around the United States as she goes to the heart of the story, by first visiting the victim’s family. Then she examines the evidence with the law enforcement and forensic experts who were first assigned to the case, hoping to provide a fresh perspective. Later, she connects with prosecutors and defense attorneys, learning how they guided the case to its final conclusion, where justice was ultimately served. Viewers will travel on the journey with her as she takes them from crime scene, to gathering the evidence, to the trial, providing valuable closure for those left behind.
THE WHOLE TRUTH WITH SUNNY HOSTIN (wt) is executive produced by Sunny Hostin, Hilary Estey McLoughlin and Terence Noonan for Lincoln Square Productions and Mike Sheridan and Joe Venafro for First Watch Productions. For Investigation Discovery, Liz Massie is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Jane Latman is executive vice president of development, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel.