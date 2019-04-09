World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Announces Theatrical Release Date for the Award-Winning The Road to Mother (PR.com) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB:WWMO) announced today that it will be releasing the Academy Award/Golden Globe contender The Road to Mother (theroadtomother.com) in theaters throughout the U.S. starting May 10, 2019.
The film which was produced in Kazakhstan was that country’s official submission for the 2017 Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Language Film and the previous 74th Golden Globes in the same category.
Executive Produced by Aliya Nazarbayeva, directed by Akan Sateyev (also known for Strayed, Zhauzhurek Myng Bala ), and starring internationally acclaimed Central Asian actors Bolat Abdilmanov, Aruzhan Jazilbekova, and Berik Aitzhanov, The Road to Mother was produced by KazakhFilm JSC. Inspired by true events and spanning nearly a century, the epic drama follows the journey of a young Kazakh family from the 1930s to present day and explores the history of Kazakhstan through war, famine, collectivization, and the determination of the clan to remain united.
“The film’s producers and I are honored to have The Road to Mother opening theatrically in the United States,” states the film’s director, Akan Satayev. “I’m gratified that World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation’s marketing and distribution team understood that the film’s heartwarming story and its powerful themes of sacrifice and survival were truly universal and could be enjoyed by audiences anywhere in the world.”
The Road to Mother premiered at the 38th Moscow International Film Festival to critical acclaim and has been showcased at numerous other festivals, including: the New York Eurasian Film Festival (USA) – Winner: Best Foreign Film; the Marco Polo Film Festival (Croatia) – Winner: Best Film; WeLink International Film Festival (USA) – Winner: Best Feature Film; the Eurasian Bridge International Film Festival (Yalta) – Winner: Grand Prix and Best Actress for Altynai Nogherbek; and the Almaty Independent Film Festival (Kazakhstan) – Winner: Tulpar Prize. Additionally, The Road to Mother was recognized by the Ak Ilbirs National Film Awards (Kyrgyzstan) in the category of Best Central Asia Film.
“World Wide is very proud to be releasing a meaningful multigenerational drama that also carries with it the high prestige of being Kazakhstan’s official foreign language entry for the Oscars,” states CEO Paul D. Hancock. “Families throughout the United States, especially mothers, will surely embrace this remarkable film which is at once a stunning epic and intensely personal.”
Founded in 1977, World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (www.wwmpc.com) is a diversified company with shareholders throughout the world, primarily involved in the development, financing, production, and distribution of feature films, documentaries, short subjects, industrials and television productions. World Wide’s industry executives and board members have produced, distributed, and consulted on a wide variety of film and television products, earning Academy awards, Emmy awards, and prizes from international film festivals.