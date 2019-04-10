America’s leading true-crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID), announced today the greenlight of TWISTED LOVE (wt), an all-new original series executive produced by Khloé Kardashian. From the production team behind ID’s hit program TWISTED SISTERS, the six-part new series explores what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy. Featuring poisoned passions, scandalous affairs, and real-life fatal attractions, each hour-long episode of TWISTED LOVE follows investigators as they dissect complicated relationships between spouses, friends and family members to answer the question: Who felt a love so strong it drove them to kill? TWISTED LOVE (wt) is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and will premiere on Investigation Discovery in 2020.
“I am so excited to continue working with ID by bringing viewers TWISTED LOVE (wt). Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal,” says Khloé Kardashian, executive producer of the series, along with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch of 44 Blue Productions.
“Coming off the success of TWISTED SISTERS, we would ‘kill’ to work with our partner, Khloé Kardashian, and her team once again,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery and Travel Channel. “Love-gone-wrong stories are a pillar of ID’s programming, but none are quite as twisted as the tales we’re planning for this series.”
TWISTED LOVE (wt) is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Khloé Kardashian, David Hale, and Dan Snook as executive producers and Tammy Wood as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Kristin Teraila is coordinator producer. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.