Is boxing a violent sport or an opportunity to become famous? Check out our pros and cons and see for yourself!
H1: Should Boxing be Banned?
Boxing originated more than a thousand years ago. Some of the earliest depictions of bare-knuckle fights can be found on Egyptian, Minoan and Sumerian reliefs. According to modern historians, the first boxing fights date back to 4,000 BC.
Fist fighting became a sport in 688 BC after it was included in the program of the ancient Olympic Games. England of the early 17th century is considered to be the birthplace of modern boxing. In 1876, the Marquess of Queensberry Rules were put in place whereby boxers were to use gloves and other protective gear.
The argument about whether boxing is detrimental to human health has been raging for years. Even though this sport is considered risky and injury-prone, it can still be beneficial to those practicing it. However, it can also cause all kinds of traumas, including severe brain injuries which can result in Parkinson's disease.
H2: 1. Typical Traumas
Typical boxing injuries include facial traumas, muscle strains, bruises.
A professional boxer is often forced to undergo rehabilitation therapy in order to minimize the effects of various injuries.
Typical traumas in professional boxing include:
● Eyebrow dissection
● Shoulder dislocation
● Liver injury
● Wrist rupture
● Nose fracture
1. Eyebrow Dissection
Eyebrow dissection may cause boxers to bleed profusely. Therefore, it is necessary to provide emergency medical aid to stop the bleeding.
Improper healing can cause the eyelid not to close the way it should. Also, there are cases when the wrong treatment led to blindness.
2. Shoulder Dislocation
Dislocation of the shoulder is the effect of the fall on a bent or half-bent arm. Such an injury requires the referee to immediately stop the fight. For the duration of treatment, a boxer should take a break from boxing lasting up to three months.
3. Liver Injury
A blow to the liver is one of the most common ones in boxing. Using such a punch, you can disable your opponent for several seconds and thus gain a vital advantage. In fact, the liver is boxers’ Achilles heel.
4. Wrist Rupture
Although boxers’ hands are protected by gloves, they frequently sustain this trauma. Since stress hormones which are released during a fight dull the pain, boxers may not even be aware of getting such an injury. A wrist rupture is not a reason to cancel a bout and a boxer can continue fighting if their injury doesn’t prevent them from doing so.
5. Nose Fracture
The nose is the most sensitive and fragile part of the facial area. A nose fracture is caused mainly by direct jabs, which leads to the destruction of the nasal septum. Many boxers do not even notice this injury during a fight.
Most people know about the physical, chemical and biological processes taking place in their body while they run. But what if a boxer sustains a concussion or jaw fracture during a fight when they have a lot of hormones in their blood? Is it a myth that professional boxers’ memory is worse than that of the common people? Let’s turn to science to get answers to these and other questions.
H2: 2. Scientific Facts About Boxing
1. Concussion
A concussion is a mechanical impact on the skull associated with the rotation of the brain in the skull. It may not cause any long-term effects or may lead to amnesia and even dementia, depending on the intensity of the impact.
During protracted fights, you can even observe a typical symptom – the difference in the size of the boxers’ pupils.
2. Catecholamines
The following hormones are derived from the amino acid tyrosine: adrenaline, norepinephrine, dopamine, and others. The production of catecholamines in the human body is the reaction to an external danger.
The boxer has a feeling of invulnerability, the pain is dulled, the cognitive abilities are temporarily improved and muscles have additional strength.
3. Jaw Fracture
A jaw fracture is characterized by an improper junction of the jaw after its fracture. It can lead to pathological bite and a permanent toothache.
Boxing was one of the first sports where wearing gumshields became obligatory. That enabled to prevent not only injuries of the teeth but also fractures of the skull bones. However, in professional boxing, the wearing of helmets has not yet become mandatory.
4. Hippocampus and Memory Loss
The hippocampus is the part of the brain responsible for memory, attention, and orientation in space.
Long-term research into the hippocampus of professional boxers and MMA fighters revealed a reduction in its size. Therefore, progressive loss of memory in contact sport athletes is not a myth.
Boxing is a dangerous and injury-prone sport. But it will be easier for us to decide whether it should be banned if we consider some of the arguments for and against it.
H2: 3. Pros
● Boxing is violent and can cause mental and physical damage, including death.
● It can make teenagers falsely believe that this is an easy shortcut to fame, whereas it only ruins their lives.
● Getting injuries in other sports is accidental, whereas causing a head trauma in the form of a knockout is the main goal in boxing.
H2: 4. Cons
● Introducing a boxing ban will result in illegal fights.
● People are free to do whatever they want, as long as they don’t break the law. But if laws get increasingly tighter, there will be nothing legal one day.
● The majority of boxers train and fight not because they want to become rich, but because they love boxing.
● Boxing is a way to escape from poverty for young people. This is because a college education is too expensive for the majority of them.
We hope our article has helped you to decide whether banning boxing makes sense in the modern world.