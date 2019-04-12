(PR.com) Margery Booth: The Spy in the Eagle’s Nest, a film production for Anna Friel. UK/German co-production.
Margery Booth Ltd. announces film project based on a biographical novel by Ralph Harvey, screenplay by Frank Tuscany. The true story of opera star Margery Booth, portrayed by Anna Friel, who became a spy in Berlin for MI6 during WWII. Her mission: to befriend the Third Reich and pass on pertinent information.
Margery started singing as a child and excelled and continued her singing career into adulthood, entertaining audiences all over Europe.
With Patrick Bergen as Standartenführer Kümmel and Susan George as Mrs. Ada Booth. Steven Fry as Reichsmarshall Hermann Goering.
Hitler was a fan opera and therefore enamored of anyone who excelled in the art, such as Margery. Margery was privy to important war strategy conversations, which the allied forces used to defeat the Axis powers.
Hitler was obsessed with Margery as she hid escaped British airmen in her apartment, all the while hiding under her cover as an entertainer for prisoners of war.
Margery dodges danger and possible capture and works alongside historical figure John Brown to halt Hitler and his desire for world domination.
Despite capture and torture, Margery manages to accomplish her task and makes her way back to her native, Wigan, England as the Third Reich falls and the allied forces prevail. At war crime trials, Margery gives critical evidence that puts away criminal Nazis.
Project in pre-production, looking to begin principal photography within six months. Film will have world wide distribution and will be exhibited by our producers at major film festivals.