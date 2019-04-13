The gentleman’s name is Lomachenko; Vasyl Lomachenko. Some address the master of the roped arena the “Matrix “while others call the wunderkind “HI-tec.” One thing is for sure; betting against him is an exercise in futility. The superlative Ukrainian southpaw stands aloft the mythical pound for pound rankings alone and backed with the blessings of the Boxing Writers Association of America and Ring Magazine. The pantheon of future ring immortals who vie for his utopian perch must first confront and convincingly defeat their most equally celebrated nemesis or sit idly by as no one can rain on Loma’s parade. Astonishingly the 31 year old icon has many haters based solely on a modest 13-1, 10 KO’s record while refusing to accept the quality of his opposition due to how easily he has dismantled the sternest of challenges while beguiling true boxing aficionados around the globe.
So inherent the prediction of victory last night yours truly bypassed looking like a prophet with prequel handicap and fight break down against his mandatory challenge of former lightweight champion Anthony Crolla that Ringside Report went straight for the post fight headlines.
The Top Rank promoted event was hosted at the Staples Center in Los Angeles where Las Vegas bestowed Lomachenko the overwhelming favorite at -10000 to +1600 for the challenger. Yes, you read that correctly, there is no typo as the betting boards enshrined a rarely seen extra “0” to stagger the wallets of non-players looking for the fast track of cashing in on a sure thing with Loma the 100/1 favorite.
Loma did not disappoint with official verdict of fourth round knockout leaving his 32 year old British counterparts ledger at 34-7-3, 13 KO’s after thwarting off Crolla’s first fistic journey to the United States. Anthony’s slight edge in height and reach and seven year advantage in professional experience failed to give him any superiority over the mastery of the “matrix” who is impossible to step to inside the pocket and like a repelling magnet impossible to step away.
Cable viewers who carry ESPN+ bore witness to the carnage as Vasyl defended his unified WBA /WBO lightweight titles that he usurped from Jorge Linares and Jose’ Pedraza in last two fights respectively.
Having already won titles at featherweight, JR. lightweight and lightweight there are only two noteworthy adversaries who could test his resiliency and mettle while making handicappers pull hairs setting betting odds much closer to “pick-em.” If highly respected IBF/WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia decides to return to division after a foolish foray into welterweight empire to challenge Errol Spence JR. this match up could very well turn into a fight of the year candidate.
Adding fuel to the fire Promoter Floyd Mayweather JR. has publicly stated he is in no rush to move his WBA Super featherweight champion prodigy Gervonta Davis into a clash with the sports premiere boxer. Fans around the world have long been speculating the outcome of a proposed matchup between the “Matrix” and the “Tank” which has the appeal of a Salvador Sanchez verses Wilfredo Gomez air of boxing hysteria about it.
Sadly there always seems to be a great arrogance among the superficial pretenders with their contempt of our heroes. Gents, the line forms to the right.
Stay tuned…