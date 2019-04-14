Louie Burke started his pro boxing career on May 29, 1981 with a 3rd round KO over Gilbert Garza, on the undercard of the Randall “Tex” Cobb/Harry Terrell bout held at the HemisFair arena in San Antonio Texas. He built up a record of 13-0, 11 KO’s before taking on the very experienced and popular Freddie Roach (30-3) in a 12 round bout for the espn Jr. Lightweight title belt. That bout took place at the Showboat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 14, 1983. Burke won in a bruising battle via unanimous decision.
These two would meet again just 7 months later, again in Las Vegas Nevada, but this time it was at Caesars Palace, on the undercard of the Marvin Hagler Vs Roberto Duran bout. Burke again won a bruising unanimous decision, this time in 10 rounds.
It was Sunday, July 22 1984, at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces New Mexico where Burke put his 18-0, 11 KO record on the line in a battle of undefeated up-and-comers, as he faced Charlie “White Lightning” Brown who brought a record of 22-0, 17 KO. Burke suffered his first loss as a professional by a Majority Decision in another war by scores of 95-95, 97-93, and 96-95.
Louie came back about 7 weeks later with a 7th round knockout over Reggie Watson (13-5-1, 7 KO) in Houston Texas.
This put him in line to face WBC Jr. Lightweight World Champion – Hector “Macho” Camacho in a non-title bout televised on CBS. Burke was stopped at the end of the 5th round.
Burke fought his last professional bout in his home town of Las Cruces NM on May 5, 1985 losing a bid for the vacant WBC Continental Americas Jr. Lightweight Title via 6th round tko to Mexico’s Rosendo Alonso.
Dan with Louie Burke in 2007
Louie Burke ended his pro career with an impressive record of 19-3, 12 by Knockout. He never fought for a World Title, but was a beloved hero to his home state of New Mexico. His all-heart, aggressive and fearless style made him a favorite among boxing fans who had the good fortune of seeing him in action. He is now one of the top trainers in professional boxing, and is the chief trainer of former WBA 154 Lb. Champion – Austin “No Doubt” Trout among others.
