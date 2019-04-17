The time has come for fans to rejoice- AVENGERS: END GAME will finally be hitting theatres the end of this month. The film, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers has already reached blockbuster status, even before its April 26 release, and is one of the most anticipated comic book movies of all time. The film is a direct sequel to 2018’s AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, a sequel to 2012’s Marvel’s THE AVENGERS and 2015’s AVENGER’S: AGE OF ULTRON.
In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies work to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in INFINITY WAR. Fans have been speculating on how ENDGAME will play out, complete with plenty of interesting and outlandish ideas. In addition, ENDGAME has already broken records as the best pre-sales title of all time. The cast includes, well, just about everybody, including Robert Downey, JR., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Brie Larson.