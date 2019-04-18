Another major boxing weekend is in store and the welterweight division is the spotlight. On Saturday night, Top Rank will showcase their top pound for pound fighter Terrance Crawford as he faces off with Amir Khan. The fight is intriguing as Khan usually puts up a good fight but usually falls short in victory. The only problem is the fight is an ESPN PPV, which should not be and I assume most viewers will be focusing on the PBC card on FOX. The PBC card will feature former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia as he looks to rebound from the loss he suffered last year at the hands of Shawn Porter. Even though Garcia is looking to get back in the win column, his opponent on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California is coming to win and make a statement for himself. That fighter is Adrian Granados.
Adrian “El Tigre” Granados, 20-6-2, 14 KO’s, from Cicero, IL, will be looking to spoil Garcia’s plans. The 29 year old has been boxing professional for a little over ten years and has fought top competition. Granados has fought fighters such as: Frankie Gomez, Kermit Cintron, Amir Imam, Felix Diaz, Adrien Broner, Shawn Porter, and Javier Fortuna. Now don’t let the record fool you. Most of the blemishes on Granados record were close fights and some of those losses could have easily been wins for him. Most notably in 2017, Granados lost to Adrien Broner, but it was a terrible decision and Granados should of been the victor that night. Right after that in the same year, Granados dropped a close decision against Shawn Porter but gave Porter all he could handle. Last year Granados took on Javier Fortuna but the fight ended in a no contest in the fourth round as Fortuna fell through the ropes and injured himself. That was another bad break for Granados. Following the Fortuna fight, Granados kept himself busy in Mexico with two knockout wins.
Granados has always been a live underdog in his fights and that will be no different against Danny “Swift” Garcia. Even though Garcia is the favorite to win the fight, we can never count out Granados. Granados is tough and has the will to win. Plus he brings a lot of confidence to his fights. Garcia has been defeated twice in his career and you can make a case he lost to Mauricio Herrera a couple of years ago. So it’s not out of the question, we can see Granados pull out an upset. If he wins, he will become a top contender in the stacked welterweight division and should earn a title shot.