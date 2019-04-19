Combate Americas announced today that it has signed two-time world boxing champion Kenia Enriquez (0-0 MMA; 21-1, 9 KO’s boxing) to an exclusive, multi-fight Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotional agreement.
The 25-year-old Enriquez of Tijuana, B.C., Mex. will make her MMA rules debut under the promotion of Combate Americas on a fall date to be announced soon.
“Kenia Enriquez has been blazing a trail for women in the sport of boxing, and is now set on doing the same thing in the sport of MMA under Combate Americas, so we are excited to see her cross over and become a two-sport athlete,” said Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren.
The reigning, interim World Boxing Council (WBC) World Light Flyweight Champion and former World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Flyweight Champion, the right-handed Enriquez is coming off a unanimous decision win over Norleidys Graterol last October 6.
The victory marked Enriquez’s second successful defense of the interim WBC championship, and her eighth consecutive win in the squared circle.
A seven-year veteran of the professional ranks, Enriquez earned the WBC title with a 10-round, unanimous decision over Jessica Nery Plata on November 18, 2017.
Enriquez trains out of Tijuana for boxing, and out of Albuquerque, N.M. for MMA alongside fellow Combate Americas athlete Alejandro “Pato” Martinez, under MMA superstar Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.