Investigation Discovery’s MURDER CHOSE ME, featuring legendary Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery, returns to Investigation Discovery to reflect on more cases of murders that deeply impacted him. Pulling from his case files from his 14 years as a homicide detective, intimate first-person storytelling meets the gritty Shreveport, La backdrop, as Demery personifies how very impactful and life altering murder is on the victim’s loved ones. With 10 all-new episodes, MURDER CHOSE ME returns for its third season on Thursday, May 2 at 9/8c, only on Investigation Discovery.
Demery himself is no stranger to tragedy, having experienced an incredible loss at the age of 3, when his mother was murdered. Then, when Demery was in his twenties, his brother was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Instead of succumbing to the cycle, he resolved to do everything in his power not to repeat the mistakes of the past and pursued a career in criminal justice. In his 14 years with the violent crimes unit, Demery solved or assisted in more than 250 homicide cases – and earned an unprecedented 100% confession and solve rate in the more than 60 cases on which he was the lead detective. Demery’s impressive clearance rate, coupled with his fierce determination and no-holds-barred approach to get a confession, made him a legend in the department. Demery retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March 2016 and is a proud Navy veteran who recently relocated to Atlanta.
With a personal connection to murder, Demery continues to be driven by his one mission in life: to find justice and resolution for the families of murder victims, just like his own. In the season three premiere airing on Thursday, May 2 at 9/8c, a hardworking family man is gunned down while doing a favor for a friend. As Detective Demery searches for answers for Sirdarien Jackson’s family, he must wade through a sea of lies and earn the trust of a fearful community. As he gets closer to the truth, Demery is confronted with a name from his past, and an all-too familiar tragedy. When more blood is spilled, Demery is pushed to his breaking point to make sense of a community he thought he knew.
MURDER CHOSE ME is produced for Investigation Discovery by Jupiter Entertainment. For Jupiter, Stephen Land, Todd Moss and Erich Sturm are executive producers. For ID, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Elizabeth Stephenson is coordinating producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.