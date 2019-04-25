The ONLY professional boxing show in the 818 returns to the Burbank Marriott Events Center on Friday, May 10th as Bash Boxing, Lights Out Promotions, and PR Sports present another installment of Valley Fight Night.
In a pivotal crossroads bout, former World Title challengers Slava “Lion Heart” Shabranskyy (19-2, 16KOs) and Allan Green (33-6, 22KOs) face off over 8 rounds for a chance to reclaim themselves as contenders in the Light Heavyweight division. Shabranskyy, coming off a failed title challenge to Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev, returns to his hometown fans and the Bash Boxing ring where he made his professional debut. Green, the two-time title challenger, looks to forge one final challenge to become a World Champion.
Two of the most revered local prospects in Los Angeles, Jessy “El Mago” Martinez (11-0, 8KOs) and Damien Lopez (7-0-1, 5KOs) make their returns to the Bash Boxing ring at Valley Fight Night in separate Welterweight affairs. El Mago, coming off an impressive come from behind knockout victory last month at Hollywood Fight Night, will take on perennial spoiler and overall badass Moris Rodriguez (7-12-1, 4 KOs). Rodriguez has ripped the undefeated record away from four different boxers in his career, in addition to upsets of Zachary Wohlman (12-2-2) and Virgil Green (8-2) and a slew of controversial decisions.
In other bouts scheduled for Valley Fight Night May 10th, undefeated Super Bantamweight Alexander “The Great” Enriquez (9-0-3), undefeated Welterweight Vlad Panin (4-0), and undefeated Welterweight Moises Fuentes (1-0) make quick returns after impressive wins last month at Hollywood Fight Night.
Valley Fight Night also welcomes for the first time, Light Middleweight Darious Harris (4-0) and Super Featherweight Brian Gallegos (6-1) to the Bash Boxing ring.
Valley Fight Night is almost always home to local fighters making their professional debuts and May 10th will be no different as we welcome Glendale’s Andre Marquez and Compton’s Hector Lopez. Lopez will be taking on Ontario’s Anthony Ramirez (1-1).