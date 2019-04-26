Regis Prograis Isn’t Pulling Any Punches in his Comments About Kiryl Relikh – Boxing News
April 26th, 2019 Bad Brad
WBC Diamond Champion Regis Prograis talked legacy and Kiryl Relikh at the final press conference in Lafayette, Louisiana ahead of the WBSS super-lightweight semi-final at the Cajundome on Saturday.
“Legacy never dies. This will be here way when I’m just ashes and gone,” Prograis told local TV Station, KATC, at the press conference.
“That’s why I signed up for the tournament. It’s a big risk and reward at the same time. It’s real fights. You can’t duck people, you have to fight. It’s a big reward at the end, at the end of the rainbow is the pot of gold.”
Prograis’ trainer Bobby Benton has outlined the gameplan to follow for Saturday’s semi-final against Kiryl Relikh, the WBA Champion of Belarus.
“Benton tells me what he does and what he does good and what he does bad and what his tendencies are,” said Prograis.
“He doesn’t go in completely blind – he has an idea of what his opponents will do – but this set up allows him to be freed up entering the ring.
“It makes me become the best me I feel,” said Prograis. “You aren’t expecting anything. I expect the best. I expect him to be really fast, really strong, really aggressive. That’s what my mindset is. It’s focused on him being the best. I’m preparing to go against the best every time and I can’t wait for Saturday to go out and do what I do.”
Kiryl Relikh is expecting an even fight. “He is not easy, and I am not easy so I think it will be an interesting fight,” he told. “I don’t want to reveal too much about my plan of how to beat him, but you’ll see on Saturday…”
Tickets starting at $25 for the WBSS Super-Lightweight and Bantamweight Semi-Finals on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA are available from TicketMaster here.
Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch all the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.
WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:
27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA
Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh
Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young
18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk
Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez
15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki
Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti
Regis Prograis Isn’t Pulling Any Punches in his Comments About Kiryl Relikh – Boxing News
WBC Diamond Champion Regis Prograis talked legacy and Kiryl Relikh at the final press conference in Lafayette, Louisiana ahead of the WBSS super-lightweight semi-final at the Cajundome on Saturday.
“Legacy never dies. This will be here way when I’m just ashes and gone,” Prograis told local TV Station, KATC, at the press conference.
“That’s why I signed up for the tournament. It’s a big risk and reward at the same time. It’s real fights. You can’t duck people, you have to fight. It’s a big reward at the end, at the end of the rainbow is the pot of gold.”
Prograis’ trainer Bobby Benton has outlined the gameplan to follow for Saturday’s semi-final against Kiryl Relikh, the WBA Champion of Belarus.
“Benton tells me what he does and what he does good and what he does bad and what his tendencies are,” said Prograis.
“He doesn’t go in completely blind – he has an idea of what his opponents will do – but this set up allows him to be freed up entering the ring.
“It makes me become the best me I feel,” said Prograis. “You aren’t expecting anything. I expect the best. I expect him to be really fast, really strong, really aggressive. That’s what my mindset is. It’s focused on him being the best. I’m preparing to go against the best every time and I can’t wait for Saturday to go out and do what I do.”
Kiryl Relikh is expecting an even fight. “He is not easy, and I am not easy so I think it will be an interesting fight,” he told. “I don’t want to reveal too much about my plan of how to beat him, but you’ll see on Saturday…”
Tickets starting at $25 for the WBSS Super-Lightweight and Bantamweight Semi-Finals on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA are available from TicketMaster here.
Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch all the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.
WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:
27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA
Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh
Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young
18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk
Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez
15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki
Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti