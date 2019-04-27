Complete Bellator 220: MacDonald vs. Fitch Main Card:
Welterweight World Grand Prix Main Event: Rory MacDonald (169.8) vs. Jon Fitch (169.5)
Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (124.8) vs. Veta Arteaga (123.8)
Lightweight Main Card Bout: Benson Henderson (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.5)
Light Heavyweight Main Card Bout: Phil Davis (205.6) vs. Liam McGeary (205.2)
Featherweight Main Card Bout: Gaston Bolanos (145.5) vs. Nathan Stolen (145.6)
Preliminary Card:
Lightweight Undercard Bout: Aviv Gozali (155.7) vs. Travis Crain (153.5)
Light Heavyweight Undercard Bout: Chuck Campbell (205.1) vs. Bruno Casillas (204.7)
Featherweight Undercard Bout: Boris Novachkov (145.4) vs. Chris Inocencio (145)
160-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Chris Avila (159.9) vs. Brandon Faumui (160)
Welterweight Undercard Bout: Thomas Ponce de Leon (170.8) vs. Jamario Mulder (170.9)
140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Cass Bell (139.8) vs. Peter Ishiguro (140)
Featherweight Undercard Bout: Ignacio Ortiz (144.9) vs. Roger Severson (144.8)
Featherweight Undercard Bout: Hyder Amil (145.4) vs. Paradise Vaovasa (144.2)
Flyweight Undercard Bout: Justin Tenedora (128.2)* vs. Matt Perez (125.9)
Welterweight Undercard Bout: Justin Roswell (169.8) vs. Abraham Vaesau (171)
Flyweight Undercard Bout: Erik Gunha (131)* vs. Jon Adams (124.7)
Middleweight Undercard Bout: Diego Herzog (185.1) vs. Jordan Williams (184)
140-lb. Catchweight Undercard Bout: Josh San Diego (140) vs. Brandon Laroco (139.8)
*Missed weight. Bout continues at contracted weight.