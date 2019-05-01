Believe it or not, there was once a time in my beloved country of The United States of America where the three biggest sports were Baseball, Boxing and Horse Racing. No you didn’t misread that. Basketball, Football, Hockey, Soccer etc. were either largely ignored or more of a collegiate sport that the majority of Americans couldn’t have cared less about. As a matter of fact, Track and Field and Tennis were far more likely to be in your local newspapers sports page than Basketball or Football, and the big three of Baseball, Boxing and Horse Racing were often front page news across the country. Oh how times have changed. This week alone we had Major League Baseball in full swing, the NBA and NHL playoffs going strong, yet the biggest ratings and most talked about thing in sports was the NFL draft, yes, THE DRAFT!
What has almost gone completely uncovered by the media, including that of ESPN, is the fact that not only is one of the most anticipated fights coming on May 4th (and everyone who is reading this site I am sure knows I am referring to David Lemiuex Vs John Ryder. Just kidding, of course Canelo Alvarez Vs Daniel Jacobs, but I do think the Lemiuex/Ryder fight will be fun on the undercard) but also the 145th running of The Kentucky Derby.
The Kentucky Derby is the longest continuous sporting event in the United States beginning way back in 1875. It was the brainchild of Meriwether Lewis Clark, the grandson of William Clark, of Lewis and Clark, who was inspired by horse racing spectaculars he witnessed on his travels abroad decided to try and set up a major race of his own. Mr. Clark’s uncles, Henry and John Churchill, gave their nephew a plot of land they owned in Louisville, Kentucky in order that he could realize his dream of building his race track. With the help and funding of a group of race fans calling themselves The Louisville Jockey Club, the permanent track was built. On May 17th, 1875 the first every Kentucky Derby was run. There were 15 horses in the field and the race was a full mile and ½. When it was over, Aristides was crowned the first Kentucky Derby winner and an American tradition was born.
Over the years there have been several changes, notably the name of the track officially being named Churchill Downs in 1883. By 1894 the race was so popular a large grandstand had to be built to accommodate the growing crowds. Then in 1896 the track was shortened to a mile and ¼. As popular as the derby had become, it wasn’t until 1903 that the race earned a profit. Though well regarded in Kentucky, it wasn’t until the early 1910’s that it started receiving major national coverage. There were other races, but The Kentucky Derby was now considered the premier American race. Partly because it was the earliest of the year, but also because of the traditions that formed around it, such as the floral arrangement placed around the neck of the winner.
There was no official “Triple Crown” (wining the Kentucky Derby, The Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes) until 1930, when the term was used for the first time by The New York Times. However, there was a “pre” triple crown winner in 1919 when Sir Barton won not only the three, but also the Withers Stakes, all in the space of 32 days. As popular as this sport had become, this was all without even television coverage. It wasn’t until 1949 that the race was even locally aired, and not until 1952 when it was shown on national TV when an estimated 15 million people watched Hill Gale win the Derby. The Derby has only grown in popularity since. It is considered one of the most watched sporting events every year, often called the most exciting two minutes in sports, and it’s hard to argue.
Of course, the popularity of the Kentucky Derby centers around the gambling, but that is nothing new. Gambling has always been a major part of the sport, and is the only “legal” form of sports betting throughout the country. All other sports thrive on the gambling element (albeit not quite as legally as horse racing), just the media seems to be in denial, or at least pretends to ignore the fact. Wherein the Kentucky Derby, and its coverage, throws the gambling right in your face, a refreshing honesty if you ask me.
So this May 4th, 2019 I know my day will begin at an off-track betting site, placing my bets on this amazing spectacle, as will it begin for millions and millions of other Americans. And my day will end by watching the best Middleweight fight that can be made. In between events I will be watching Baseball and probably NBA and NHL playoffs, yet every sports outlet will probably still be spending more time talking about the NFL draft…. again…the damn draft. So, get your mint julips mixed and your unreasonably large hat out and prepare yourself for the most exciting 2 minutes in sports. In my opinion, Quatro de Mayo is going be the most exciting day in American sports for 2019.
