By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
On May 18th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, current WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will be making his 9th defense of his belt against the WBC number 4 ranked Dominic Breazeale, 21-1, 18 KO’s on the Showtime network.
Breazeale whose lone defeat came via TKO in 2016 against current WBA/WBO/IBF Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua, 22-0 21 KO’s, the opponent Wilder should be facing.
Since then, Breazeale has reeled of three wins against basically non-descript opponents and how he secured another title shot already, is anyone’s guess!
Oddsmakers don’t give Dominic Breazeale much of a chance against WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, positioning the challenger as a +550 underdog. It’s highly likely that Wilder ends this fight within the distance. While Breazeale has just one loss on his resume, it came against the only top-ten fighter he’s ever faced, as mentioned earlier in Anthony Joshua. The 33-year-old Wilder, a Bronze Medalist in Beijing in ’08, may not be as fast as he once was, but Breazeale is the same age and doesn’t possess Wilder’s power says Paruk from SBD.
In the end, this fight really has no significance and will be another successful win on the ledger of the very limited, but very powerful Deontay Wilder.
The Co-main event is current WBC Featherweight Champion Gary Russell, JR., 29-1, 17 KO's defending hit title for the against ring veteran Kiko Martinez, 39-8-2, 28 KO's.