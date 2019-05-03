Arizona’s Scott “The Pink Cat” Walker was a long and lean, stylish boxer. After a successful Amateur boxing career, he opened his pro career on Aug. 8, 1989 with a decision loss to Ray Collins in Phoenix, Arizona. He took a 17-3-1, 11 KO’s record into his fight against comebacking – 3 time World Champion Alexis Arguello. Walker won a close unanimous decision in what was Arguello’s last pro bout. In his next bout Walker won the Arizona State Jr. Welterweight Title with a 2nd round knockout of Jacinto Martinez. He then went after the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Welterweight Title and scored a very close but unanimous decision victory over former Mexican National Champion – Paco Cuesta.
Two fights later Scott was stopped in the 2nd round against legendary World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez, SR. at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, NV. He fought his last pro bout on Jan. 28, 2001, losing a 6 round decision to Martin Ramirez at the Greyhound Race Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Scott Walker ended his pro boxing career with a final record of: 25-7-1, 13 KO’s.
On July 31, 2004 at the young age of only 34, Scott Walker was found dead in his home of unspecified causes. He is a member of the Arizona Boxing Hall of Fame.
