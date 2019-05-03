Undefeated WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will appear on the next episode of the SHOWTIME hit series, BILLIONS, this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Wilder will put his title on the line for the ninth time when he steps into the ring against hard-hitting mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
