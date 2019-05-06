HOF Boxing Promoter and former fighter Bobby Hitz is back to doing what he loves best and that is promoting boxing matches. On May 18, 2019, at The DOME in Rosemont Illinois Hitz is back with Rosemont Rumble. In the main event, super middleweights clash in a rematch when Tommy “White Lighting” Hughes, 8-1, 4 KO’s faces Chris Chatman, 15-10-1, 5 KO’s. The first time around these two boxers were involved in a war that ended in a close majority decision for Hughes. Chatman is coming for revenge!
You can purchase your tickets which are going fast by clicking here.