On May 3, 2019, Netflix released another of their original programs- DEAD TO ME. Just a few days since its release, DEAD TO ME has already become a hit with critics, and with the help of the streaming device’s subscribers, it has gained high praise and attention across all social media outlets.
The black comedy, about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret stars Christina Applegate as Jen, a real estate agent, and Linda Cardellini, a painter. Applegate and Cardellini give the performances of their careers; stunning, brilliant, heartbreaking and Emmy worthy. Do yourself a favor and watch DEAD TO ME. You could take my word for it but watch and see for yourselves.