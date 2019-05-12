It’s been almost two years since Stephen King’s IT remake was released in September of 2017. And since then fans have been eagerly awaiting for the second installment of the classic horror story to arrive in theatres. The time is almost here because IT: CHAPTER TWO will be hitting theatres nationwide in early September. In anticipation of the film, a teaser trailer was released this past week. Footage from the trailer, which is just under three minutes, promises the film to be equally (if not more) terrifying as the first installment.
IT: CHAPTER TWO takes place 27 years after the events of the first film. The Losers’ Club, all grown up and gone their separate ways, is reunited after a devastating phone call brings them back to the town of Derry, Maine, where they’ll ban together in an attempt to destroy Pennywise once and for all.
The film stars James McAvoy (adult Bill), Jessica Chastain (adult Beverly), Bill Hader (adult Richie), Jay Ryan (adult Ben), James Ransome (adult Eddie), Isiaiah Mustafa (young Mike) and Andy Bean (adult Stanley). Reprising their roles of the younger versions of The Losers’ Club are Jaeden Martell (Bill), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie) and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley). Bill Skarsgard returns as Pennywise to torment the grown-up members of The Losers’ Club. Watch for IT: CHAPTER TWO in theatres September 6.