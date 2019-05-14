Legendary funny man Tim Conway has died at the age of 85 at 8:45 AM today in Los Angeles which was confirmed by his rep Howard Bragman to People Magazine.
Prior to his death, he suffered complications from Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) and had no signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Conway is survived by his wife of 35 years, his stepdaughter, his six biological children and two granddaughters. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would like donations to be made to The Lou Ruvo Brain Center at the Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tim Conway was beloved by millions from his work in film and TV with hilarious skits on The Carol Burnett Show where he won a Golden Globe Award for the series in 1976, along with Emmys in 1973, 1977 and 1978.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Conway Family in their time of grief.