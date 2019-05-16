Veteran mixed-martial-arts fighter Joe “Diesel” Riggs will make his professional boxing debut May 23rd on a card presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ Boxing) Boxing Promotions, to be streamed on UFC FIGHT PASS®, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, live from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona.
Riggs, fighting out of Phoenix, is matched in a four-round fight opening the FIGHT PASS stream against heavyweight David Damore (1-6-3, 1 KO), of Glendale, Arizona.
Riggs, the former World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) middleweight champion from Tucson, has been an MMA force during his nearly 18-year pro career, fighting in the UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and M-1 Global, among leading promotions. He’s also 3-0 in pro bare knuckles boxing.
Nick Diaz, Phil Baroni and Chris Lytle are among the 47 (47-18-1, 1 NC) MMA opponents Riggs has defeated.
Former World Boxing Council (WBC) International female lightweight champion Ikram Kerwat (9-1, 5 KOs), fighting out of Frankfort, Germany by way of her native Tunisia, headlines against a 9-time world title challenger Simone Da Silva (15-12, 6 KOs), of Brazil, in the 10-round main event for the vacant WBC Silver Female Lightweight Championship.
Unbeaten bantamweight Max “The Baby Face Assassin” Ornelas (12-0-1, 4 KOs), ranked No. 11 in the world by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) the reigning NABA USA bantamweight champion, meets Alex “Xhino” Rangel (17-9, 4 KOs), of Mexico, in the eight-round, co-featured event..
Southwest boxing talent will be showcased in two other fights being streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. Tucson’s Alfonso Olvera (11-5-2, 4 KOs) faces Carlos “Silk” Villa (14-3-1, 6 KOs), of San Antonio, in the six-round Special Welterweight Attraction. Continuing RJJ Boxing’s tradition of matching undefeated prospects, Tucson middleweights Nicholas Rhoads (5-0, 2 KOs) takes on Eduardo Ayala (4-0, 1 KO), of Phoenix, in a four-rounder.
Off-FIGHT PASS, undefeated Kazakhstan fighter Madiyar Asjkeyev (11-0, 6 KOs) takes on Ceclo McCalla (21-3, 8 KOs) to open the show in a 10-round bout for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super welterweight title.
The swing bout is a four-round clash between a pair of Tucson middleweights, Arturo Resendiz (2-0, 2 KOs) and Jose “Raging Bull” Pena (2-1, 1 KO).
Cards are subject to change.