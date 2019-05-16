As I started preparations for my yearly pilgrimage to Canastota, N.Y for The International Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend I was thinking about some great friends I have lost over the 25 years of attending. Being a boxing fan isn’t always easy, as I’m sure you all know. It can be hard to find someone to talk about a great fight with, or an upcoming fight, or the sport in general. Unlike football, or baseball, or any other “major” sport where you know at any given time you can talk to just about anyone about, or watch ESPN, or listen to talk radio and get your fix, boxing is a bit different.
There are casual fans of course, those who know the biggest names (by name alone if not for their ring work). But as us diehard fans know, finding someone with the same passion for the sport we have isn’t always easy. That is part of what makes the International Boxing Hall of Fame so special. Thousands of us gather each year for what is, for the most part, a boxing family reunion. As I said that is part of its appeal. The other special part of this gathering is the fact that, unlike other halls of fame, where the fans are sectioned off, sometimes even roped out, Canastota is a very interactive experience.
You are brushing shoulders with the men and women who are a part of this amazing sport. The fighters, the trainers, the promoters, the announcers, the legends and the fans are together. Sure, it can get crazy at times, but never out of hand.
Over the years I have been lucky enough to make lifelong friends through the Hall of Fame. Fans and fighters alike. I would like to take a few moments to remember just a few of the special people I came to know and love thanks to this amazing event. People that have sadly passed away over the years, but who’s spirit live on in my heart every 2nd weekend in June.
I must start with one of the first people I ever met at the hall. I was a wide-eyed boxing fan in my early 20’s who didn’t know what to expect at this event. It was early Thursday afternoon, my brother and I arrived early, before anything was underway. We were sitting in the folding chairs that were set out with a handful of other people. On a small platform (this was 25 years ago, it was much different there at that time, much smaller and the stage hadn’t even been built yet) sat Willie Pep, Archie Moore and Hector Camacho, SR. and soon they were joined by Joe Frazier.
Are you kidding me? Joe Frazier, Willie Pep, Archie Moore and Macho Time… that alone would be one hell of a year in and of itself. But as they started talking to those of us in attendance and taking questions someone came in and sat just to my left. I looked over, did a double take, elbowed my brother and said, “Holy shit…that’s Alexis Arguello”. Sure enough, “The Explosive Thin Man” was sitting right next to me. I got up the nerve to say hello and ask for an autograph (which he was always more than willing to do) and next thing I knew we were chatting and chatting and chatting. He was such a wonderful man. We talked about boxing, of course, but also about politics and his plan to get involved in his home land. He eventually did being elected vice-mayor of Managua in 2004 and then Mayor in 2008. But even during those years he made the trip each June to Canastota.
And each year we would greet each other with a hug and pick up the conversation where we left off. Sadly, Alexis died July 1st, 2009 of what was deemed a suicide. The Champ was an amazing fighter and a Hall of Famer, but even more important an amazing man who I am proud to have called friend.
In 1997 the Hall of Fame had a big year, the living inductees attending that year were Sugar Ray Leonard, Don King and Jose Torres. During one of the ringside lectures (several of these take place over the weekend, it’s an interview followed by Q&A session for the public) Jose Torres spoke of not only his ring career but his time as New York State Athletic Commissioner and about his writing.
His passion and genuine concern for those involved in the sport were awe inspiring. After this I got to meet him, and he was every bit as personable and caring. We talked quite a few times over that weekend and when we met the next year it was the same. Jose was a good man, a brilliant man, a passionate man and a gentleman. I am blessed to have been able to get to know him as well as I did over the next several years. The last time I saw him was June of 2008, he was in good spirits and we even talked about how we couldn’t wait for next year. Sadly, January 19th, 2009 Jose passed after a heart attack. The news hit me hard, as Jose was one of the most decent human beings, I have ever had the pleasure to have known.
There are so many people I could write about. Sadly, far too many. Over the years we have lost dozens of people that I was honored to know. I once did an entire article about Bert Sugar for Ringside Report (if you haven’t read it, please look it up in the archives on RSR), but to keep this article short enough to publish I’ll pick one more for now. (hey, if you all like this kind of thing let me know and I can do more additions)
In 2004, I met a young man (he was 3 years younger than me…it counts) who was 38-2, 31 KO’s at the time and had just won the WBO Super featherweight title 3 months earlier. He was a tall (for his weight) skinny guy with a big booming smile who seemed just as in awe of the legends around as I was. It was my brother Kevin who first went up to talk to him, but soon the three of us were laughing and having a great time (at the Turning Stone Casino I should add). That young man, world champ and a funny as hell cat was Diego Corrales.
I think he was happy to find people his own age to hang out with to be honest. We talked a few times over the next few years, I can’t say we were close, but we did like each other and when we talked always had a good time and plenty of laughs. Diego is a guy who I am pretty sure we would have become closer friends with as time went on, especially him and Kevin. I recall his telling Kevin the story of watching the replay of the first Joel Casamayor fight (8 months before) where his mouth guard came thru his lip. How he didn’t realize how bad it was (or looked) until watching the replay “Ok, when I saw it I was like Damn, ok that’s why you stopped it”. He told it with such humor and enthusiasm it was infectious, even adding that both he and his friends thought it looked, “Cool”. Tragically, we never got the chance to become closer friends as less than 3 years later Diego Corrales was dead. Killed in a motorcycle accident near his home in Las Vegas. He was only 29 years old.
I can’t stress enough how special a place The International Boxing Hall of Fame is. Every year provides a lifetime of memories. And my memories of those amazing people who have passed is renewed each time I attend. I miss you all, my friends.
