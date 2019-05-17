By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
When the news dropped that “GGG” had split with long-time trainer and friend, Abel Sanchez, my heart sank a little…
This was one partnership in boxing that ironically, I had been thinking about a week or so before; thinking to myself about how rare it is in this day and age for a fighter to remain with one coach for the majority of their career.
Golovkin and Sanchez were one fighter/trainer duo that I never thought would part ways, not only because they seemed to work together so well but because of the father-son kind of relationship that they seemed to have.
In an interview carried out by Michelle Joy Phelps with Abel Sanchez, said that losing Gennady was like losing a son and the fact that their friendship and relationship seems to have ended over a monetary dispute makes the split even more disappointing.
It’s clear from their initial statements, that Sanchez is feeling hurt and may also feel betrayed by his former fighter, whilst “GGG” is making his best efforts to keep things as civil as possible, despite the clash in opinion/beliefs they’ve obviously had.
In my opinion, I don’t know what more there is for Golovkin to do, especially at this stage in his career; so, I always envisioned him staying with Sanchez for a few more fights and maybe a trilogy fight with Canelo, before hanging up the gloves.
However, it would appear that the Kazakh man has plans to reach the top again after his deal with DAZN and his move to work with former Wladimir Klitschko coach – Johnathon Banks. Maybe this is what he felt was necessary to motivate himself and push himself out of his comfort zone and in a new direction.
Regardless of whether “GGG” reaches the top of the middleweight division again, it is sad to see him depart from Abel Sanchez – a trainer who stuck by him through a lot and considered him a son.
As a huge fan of the man with the phrase “big drama show”, I hope that his new partnership with Banks is a success and that both he and Abel Sanchez can make good of their split and remain friends in the long run.
Check out Tyler “The Miracle Man” White who is part of the podcast show called “British Boxing Talk” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify