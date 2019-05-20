While a lot of buzz was focused on Deontay Wilder’s crushing knockout over Dominic Breazeale on Saturday night, there was another spectacular performance that took place on the same day as well. On Saturday afternoon in Glasgow, Scotland, the World Boxing Super Series continued with their tournament in the semi-finals. While the main event was between Josh Taylor and Ivan Baranchyk in the Junior Welterweight division, the co-feature stole the show due to one fighter’s performance.
The fighter is from Japan and his name is Naoya Inoue. He is known as the Monster and the nickname fits well.
Naoya Inoue, 18-0, 16 KO’s, showed the world once again why he is one of the best fighters in the world pound for pound. At 26 years old, he is at the peak of his career and he continues to get better. In the semi-final in the Bantamweight division of the WBSS, he fought undefeated IBF Champion Emmanuel Rodriguez. The bigger Rodriguez should of provided a challenge for Inoue, but what we got was an impressive performance by Inoue. In the 1st round of the fight, Rodriguez came after Inoue to show his size and strength. Once Inoue got his rhythm together it was all over from there.
Rodriguez did pass the 1st round but only to get stopped in the second round. In an exchange between the two fighters, Inoue landed a powerful left hook that dropped Rodriguez. Rodriguez got up and Inoue went back to the attack. This time Inoue landed a left hook to the body that dropped Rodriguez again. This time a bloodied nose Rodriguez did not want anymore and kept looking to his corner shaking his head while he got up again. Rodriguez did give it one more shot but Inoue went for the kill with a barrage of punches which dropped Rodriguez for a 3rd time.
Once again Rodriguez got up but the ref saw enough and stopped the fight. Inoue showed an excellent display of speed, power, and great timing. Basically Inoue made this fight look easy. Nonito Donaire who was at ringside, was an awe of the Japanese phenom. The two will square off in the final of the WBSS sometime later this year. Donaire will get a second chance to once again be the best Bantamweight, which is a throne he once held about eight years ago. It would be a great match-up between the two Asian fighters, but it will be hard to imagine that the 36 year old Donaire can pull this victory off.
With this victory, Inoue who was already the WBA Bantamweight champion claimed the IBF belt, but most importantly he is now the lineal champion of the division. Inoue has fought professionally for seven years and with only 18 fights, has already won titles in three weight divisions (Junior Flyweight, Super Flyweight, and Bantamweight). With his three fights at Bantamweight, he blasted out Jamie McDonnell, Juan Carlos Payano and Emmanuel Rodriguez in two rounds or less.
If the Monster was not on your top ten list pound for pound, he should be now.