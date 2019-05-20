Scotland’s ‘Tartan Tornado’ Josh Taylor earned his first world title after producing a career-best performance against the tough Belarusian, ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk, and the unanimous decision verdict via scores of 117-109 and two times 115-111 means he is on to face WBA titleholder Regis Prograis in the super-lightweight final of the WBSS.
“I took more risks than I should have,” said Taylor. “And I could have made it easier on myself. If I had more time in the sixth round I would have stopped him. It was easy peasy.
“I’m so delighted of winning a world title and I can’t wait for the final now. I think I’m the best, Regis Prograis thinks he is the best. I am confident of going all the way.”
“It was an excellent fight,” said Prograis, who was watching from ringside. “But I am the best in the division and I will beat Taylor and take home the Ali Trophy.”
The WBSS returns on June 15 with a sensational doubleheader at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia: Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti for spots in the cruiserweight final.
WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:
27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA
Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh – Prograis W TKO6
Nonito Donaire vs Stephon Young – Donaire W KO6
18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk – Taylor W UD12
Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez – Inoue W KO2
15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki
Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti