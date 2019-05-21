On Saturday, May 18, 550 devoted ID Addicts journeyed to Center 415 in New York City to be immersed in a day of true crime fandom created just for them. Before taking the stage at the fourth annual IDCON, ON THE CASE’s Paula Zahn and emcee Tony Harris surprised fans by greeting them in the lobby to kick off the star-studded event. After Zahn delivered welcome remarks, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America’s Henry Schleiff took the stage to present IDCON’s largest donation yet to the Silver Shield Foundation, an organization providing educational support for the families of fallen New York police officers and firefighters. Accepting for Silver Shield was their COO, K.C. Fuchs, as well as supporter and beneficiary of the organization, Lisa Tuozzolo, who is the wife of an NYPD sergeant who was killed in a Bronx shooting in 2016.
Emmy Award-winning journalist and ID host Tony Harris emceed the event, leading fans throughout the days panels and activations. Even new mom Tamron Hall couldn’t stay away from her ID family, and came out for a surprise guest appearance in advance of her new season of DEADLINE: CRIME coming this fall.
Tamron Hall shares her surprise IDCON appearance with fans! https://www.instagram.com/p/Bxnfmj0FTxG/
The panels kicked off with John and Callahan Walsh discussing their series, IN PURSUIT, followed by a panel with different perspectives on the justice system featuring Sheriff Garry McFadden (HOMICIDE CITY: CHARLOTTE), prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi (TRUE CONVICTION) and criminal defense attorney, Fatima Silva (REASONABLE DOUBT). The afternoon panel hosted a conversation around dangerous minds, featuring detective Chris Anderson (REASONABLE DOUBT), FBI profiler Candice DeLong (DEADLY WOMEN), detective Rod Demery (MURDER CHOSE ME), and detective Derrick Levasseur (BREAKING HOMICIDE).
Closing out the day, Lt. Joe Kenda brought down the house when he delivered the news to his fans that the upcoming season of HOMICIDE HUNTER would be his last. SVP of production Sara Kozak reassured the audience that there will be a new chapter for Kenda on ID, so fans can stay tuned!