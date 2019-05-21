So, I was asked quite a few times over the weekend why a boxing writer was covering a comic-con. The answer was simple, because Deborah Foreman was going to be there. For most people my age, no explanation was needed. For those of you a bit younger, I’ll do my best to explain.
In 1983, Deborah Foreman starred in the film Valley Girl and instantly won the hearts of millions, including yours truly. Valley Girl went on to be a breakout success and launched the career of not only Deborah, but also a relatively unknown at the time named Nicholas Cage. Foreman had a quirky charm that was infectious. A dimpled smile that came off the screen and seemed to be directed at all of us watching her. To put it mildly, she was stunning, and I was a fan from that moment on. I couldn’t wait for her episode of Family Ties to be re-run (this was 1983 folks, no DVR or “on demand” yet) and was always on the lookout for anything she was in. Sadly, her roles were few and far between for the next few years. She did have a small role in Real Genius, which did make me go to see the film multiple times. Then, 1986 arrived.
1986 gave us not one, but two films starring the delightful Deborah. My Chauffeur and April Fool’s Day. My Chauffeur was a brilliant comedy written and directed by David Beaird. The film not only contains some hilarious dialog, visual comedy, a very early film appearance by Penn and Teller, but something more substantial that the film critics didn’t seem to understand. This film dealt with issues such as sexism, ageism and social status snobbism, in 1986…the Reagan era. This was a time when all of those things were not only accepted, they were expected. And Deborah Foreman’s wonderfully charming appeal made us care far more about her, and these issues, than I believe anyone else could have. To this day, it is one of my favorite comedies of the time.
Then came April Fool’s Day. In 1986, the slasher film was all the rage with Friday the 13th and Halloween sequels coming out what felt like monthly. At first, most thought April Fool’s Day would be just another teen slasher film, boy were they wrong. This film took the concept and stereotype of the genre for its marketing approach but delivered something different once we were in the theater. We were treated to a version of a psychological who-dun-it. And leading the way was Deborah Foreman in an amazing dual role of Muffy and Buffy St. John (even the character names were stereotypical… brilliant!). April Fool’s Day is a film that gave its audience laughs, scares, and not one but two twist endings. NO spoilers here, it is a film I think all fans of horror should look up and watch. It may be the most original and creative horror film in a time where horror was at its commercial peak. Plus, you get double the Deborah Foreman!!
Deborah continued to work the next several years in both film and television. But little by little was falling out of love with acting until she said goodbye to the business (with very few cameo exceptions). A lifelong artist, she knew there were other areas she wanted to explore. Her early love was drawing and design. Deborah decided to design her own website. It came out amazing, so she designed another for her brother. That too was so well done and professional looking that Deborah decided to become a licensed website designer.
Deborah Foreman has become a top web designer with clients including Synergy Charities, and make-up artist Margaux Lancaster to name a few. Deborah uses her talent and skills as a social marketer with clients such as Pow Jewels, 80’s in the Sand and her newest client Patty’s Herbs.
I asked Deborah if she missed acting and she told me “Not at all. I am so happy with where my life is now.” and you could feel her happiness, it was as pure and authentic as can be.
So, why again does a boxing writer go to Comic-Con? To fulfill a life-long dream. To meet and talk to this amazing woman, Deborah Foreman. I am thrilled to say she is every bit as nice, smart, sweet, and genuine as I always hoped she would be. Thank you Deborah, dreams really do come true.
