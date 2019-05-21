Friday afternoon May 17th, 2019, I stepped through the doors at Nickel City Comic-Con in Buffalo, New York. I had no idea what I was in for. I entered and approached the table where the media was to get their access passes. I said, “Brian Young with RingSideReport.com” and was given a look like, “um you sure you’re at the right place?” The Man of Steel looked through the list (yes, he was in Superman costume) and said, “Oh, you are listed here”. I got my press lanyard and entered into another world. There were two floors of comic-con joy to be found in the Buffalo Convention Center.
Tables upon tables of vendors selling everything from t-shirts, to posters, to Funko pops and anything else you can imagine lined both floors. 1st floor was primarily set up for horror film fans. Not only were there vendors, but also a list of Horror Film celebrities for meet and greets, autograph and photo ops (which cost extra of course), and fan interaction. It was an impressive list for horror fans; David Naughton from American Werewolf in London; Tony Moran, the original Michael Meyers in Halloween; Jason Voorhees himself from Friday the 13th VI Mr. C.J. Graham; Alex Vincent from the Childs Play films (along with the actual Chucky doll…which my brother refused to go near!) to name a few. What amazed me was how personable everyone was with the fans.
Speaking of fans, the origin of the word fan comes from the word fanatic, and that is exactly what comic-con visitors are. From the elaborate costumes (some of which I am sure cost more than my entire wardrobe) to the sheer joy on their faces. This truly is what a comic-con is all about.
After spending an hour or so in “Horrorville” I decided to brave the 2nd floor…. cue suspense music. I boarded the escalator behind Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 3 Ghostbusters (the costumes were exact! As were all I would see this weekend). When I reached the top I looked over to my left and saw a life sized Jabba the Hut next to Han Solo frozen in carbonite.
I soon found myself surrounded by Jedi in full lightsaber battle demonstration, along with 5 Storm troopers with their blasters drawn. I figured for my own safety I better “move along”. This floor was filled with Sci-Fi and Action film attractions, including local “Super Hero Groups”, Buffalo’s Ghost Busters (who I was on the escalator with), Western New York’s “S.H.I.E.L.D” group and many more. The time and money that went into these groups is staggering. And it’s done for their own pleasure. Most of these groups get together to do charitable events, a wonderful fact I learned during this adventure. To them, it’s not about money, it’s about joy, pure and simple. They love what they do and love making others happy if they can. So many people outside of this community just think of these people as “Crazy nerds” but I for one found a new respect for them and what they do. That being said, I will not be getting a costume ready for next year.
One set up did bring out the inner child (ok inner nerd) in me. It was the Batmobile. And I mean THE Batmobile, not one of those crappy movie Batmobiles, but an exact replica of the iconic 1960’s Adam West Batman Batmobile! Now I was excited. Not only was the greatest car in history there, so was Batgirl! Ok, not the real Batgirl, but a guy can dream, right?
After begging to keep the Batmobile, I decided to again move along and head back to celebrity row. Much like in the horror section, their tables were set up so you could buy an autograph or photo opp. But, also, so you could have some contact and conversation. Again, it was a who’s who of pop culture here. Former Wrestling stars Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Demolition were all present. Along with actors like Sean Patrick Flanery, Tony Todd, Soprano’s cast members Drea De Matteo, Aida Turturro and Federico Castelluccio, and the stars of 1990’s cult TV classic The Adventures of Pete and Pete, Danny Tamberelli and Michael Maronna. Again, this is to name just a few. And for all you rock-n-rollers out there, the one and only Marky Ramone was on hand. GABBA GABBA HEY!
(To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect from my first ever comic-con. I feared I would feel so out of place. But that was far from the reality. I got to spend a weekend with thousands of enthusiastic fans having a great time. Meeting people I have admired for years (see other articles about this trip). I gained a new respect for the “Fanboys” and “Fangirls” out there. They are doing what they love, and meeting so many others who share the same passion. I do believe I will attend future cons, but again, probably not in costume, unless fat beret wearing boxing scribe is considered a costume.
