By Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D. FAAP
No!
Doctor Curmudgeon’s® special Wolf Blend coffee found itself sputtered all over the front page of her beloved hometown newspaper where It obscured the troublesome headline.
Her immediate reaction to this banner was one of anxiety.
She recalled the dim days of the past when her ten minute distance by car from home to office actually took ten minutes; when she could visit friends in the adjacent county who were twenty minutes from her; but now had to allow an hour, even on weekends and not during “rush hours.”
Perhaps, it was time for another visit to the Council of Curmudgeons. It has been many years since this particular curmudgeon had been called to the council for not being curmudgeon enough. However, special dispensation had been given to her as, after all, it was decided, she was really a physician. And she had sworn to the Oath of Hippocrates and to the Oath of Maimonides.
But she doubted if others of her ilk could do more than commiserate with her.
It was another mall.
How could curmudgeons from all over the planet help with this?
For the article described the Brobdingnagian of all malls!
Approved already by the Powers that Be.
Costing billions of dollars, with millions of square feet.
Brobdingnagian indeed!
Were Gulliver (also a physician) to step into this monstrous development, he would find more than mere shops, food courts, restaurants, theaters: there would be places to ski, and snow and water parks and roller coaster, and, most likely…..arrrrgh. poor Gulliver. He only had to contend with giants and their living space and, in some ways their moral code. All kinds of things in one huge mall…the biggest in the United States…
But it is not to be called a mall; it is a project, a development
This little curmudgeon just prays that promises are kept; some of which are roads being modernized to prevent the congested traffic, and that good paying jobs are available
Nothing for a curmudgeon here, but to keep sputtering and hope.
However, as in the comic strip “Lil Abner” by the great Al Capp (for those of us old enough to remember) Joe Btfsplk and his gloomy dark cloud began to float into the horizon
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
SERMO www.sermo.com “talk real world medicine”