I think it goes without saying, but I’ll say it anyway- Angela Lansbury is a national treasure! Dame Angela Brigid Lansbury is an English-Irish-American actress who has appeared in theatre, television in film in a career that has spanned eight decades.
Lansbury was born on October 16, 1925 in London, United Kingdom to Edgar Lansbury(a timber merchant and politician) and Moyna Macgill (an actress), and was one of three siblings. She was raised in a middle-class family in Regent’s Park, central London. When she was nine, her father died from stomach cancer. Lansbury was educated at South Hampstead High School from 1934-1939. In 1940 Lansbury studied acting at the Webber Douglas School of Singing and Dramatic Art in Kensington, West London. She appeared in the school’s production as a lady-in-waiting in Maxwell Anderson’s Mary of Scotland.
In 1940 she, along with her mother and two younger brothers, twins Bruce and Edgar Lansbury, moved to the United States. Lansbury gained a scholarship from the American Theatre Wing allowing her to study at the Feagin School of Drama and radio, appearing in performances of William Congreve’s The Way of the World and Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan. She graduated in 1942 and at that time the family has moved a flat in Greenwich Village. In 1942, Lansbury moved to Los Angels with her mother and brothers, while there she worked at Bullock’s Wilshire department store, living in wages of $28 a week.
Lansbury met John Van Druten, a co-author of the script for the mystery thriller GASLIGHT (1944). The film was being directed by George Cukor and starring Ingrid Bergman. Van Druten suggested Lansbury would be perfect for the role of Nancy Oliver, a conniving cockney maid. Ultimately, Lansbury was given the part, but being just 17, she had to have a social worker accompany her on the set. Lansbury landed an agent and was given a seven-year contract with MGM. Lansbury’s role in GASLIGHT was widely praised; the film earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Lansbury. Also in 1944, Lansbury appeared as Edwina Brown in NATIONAL VELVET, starring screen legends Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor. This was just the beginning for the career of one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars.
In 1944 she starred in THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GREY, with George Sanders, Donna Reed and Peter Lawford. Her next film was the musical TILL THE CLOUDS ROLL BY (1946), starring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Robert Walker, June Allyson, Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne and Judy Garland. She would appear in two more films in 1946, the drama THE HOODLUM SAINT, with William Powell and Esther Williams and THE HARVEY GIRLS. The musical comedy also starred Judy Garland and Ray Bolger. Toward the end of the 1940s Lansbury appeared in six films, including THE THREE MUSKETEERS (1947), with Lana Turner, Gene Kelly and June Allyson, TENTH AVENUE ANGEL (1948), with Margaret O’Brien, the drama STATE OF THE UNION (1948), with Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn and Van Johnson, RED DANUBE (1949), with Walter Pidgeon, Peter Lawford, Ethel Barrymore and Janet Leigh, and SAMSON AND DELILAH (1949), with Hedy Lamarr, Victor Mature and George Sanders.
In the early 1950s Lansbury starred in the crime drama KIND LADY (1951), and MUTINY (1952). In the few years that followed, Lansbury did some work in television, making appearances in THE REVLON MIRROR THEATRE (1953), THE FORD TELEVISION THEATRE (1953), ROBERT MONTGOMERY PRESENTS (1950), LUX VIDEO THEATRE (1950), GENERAL ELECTRIC THEATRE (1953) and CELEBRITY PLAYHOUSE (1955). She returned to film work in THE RELUCTANT DEBUTANTE (1958) co-starring opposite Rex Harrison, Sandra Dee and John Saxon.
Her next film was the drama THE DARK AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS (1960), starring Robert Preston, Dorothy McGuire and Eve Arden. She co-starred opposite the legendary Elvis Presley in the musical comedy BLUE HAWAII (1961). Her next role was Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin in the drama THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (1962), also starring Hollywood greats Frank Sinatra and Janet Leigh. Lansbury earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. The same year she starred opposite Warren Beatty, Karl Malden and Eva Marie Saint in the drama ALL FALL DOWN. Lansbury appeared in the Oscar nominated drama THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD (1965), with an all star cast including Max von Sydow, Charlton Heston and Dorothy McGuire.
Lansbury starred as the apprentice witch Miss Price in Disney’s musical adventure film BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS (1971). BEDKNOBS, a combination of live action and animation is one of Lansbury’s most memorable films. She starred opposite David Tomlinson (MARY POPPINS), and Roddy McDowall.
Lansbury lent her voice for the animated adventure film THE LAST UNICORN (1982), also featuring Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, and Alan Arkin. She returned to television and made appearances in TV movies and shows including SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (1982), A TALENT FOR MURDER (1984), MAGNUM P.I. (1980), and NEWHART (1982). Lansbury starred as what may be her most career defining role: Jessica Fletcher in the long running crime series MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984). The series ran for 12 seasons and Lansbury won a total of 4 Golden Globes for her performance. During her time on MURDER, Lansbury lent her voice talents as Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated masterpiece BEAUTY AND THE BEST (1991) and starred as Mrs. Claus in the family film MRS. SANTA CLAUS (1996). She reprised her role as Jessica Fletcher in the TV movies MURDER, SHE WROTE: A STORY TO DIE FOR (2000),`MURDER, SHE WROTE: THE LAST FREE MAN (2001) and MURDER, SHE WROTE: THE CELTIC RIDDLE (2003). She portrayed Aunt Adelaide in 2005’s NANNY MCPHEE, starring Emma Thompson and Colin Firth. She also made guest appearances on LAW & ORDER: TRIAL BY JURY (2005) and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT (1999).
In recent years Lansbury starred in the family comedy MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2011), with Jim Carrey and Carla Gugino, the mini-series LITTLE WOMEN (2017) as Aunt March, THE GRINCH (2018) and MARY POPPINS RETURNS (2018) as the Balloon Lady.
Lansbury returned to the theatre after a decade’s long absence. On Broadway she appeared in Deuce, a play by Terrence McNally in May 2007, receiving a Tony Award nomination. In March of 2009 she starred in a revival of Blithe Spirit. This appearance earned her a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play, making this her fifth Tony Award. From 2009-2010 she starred as Madame Armfeldt in the first Broadway revival of A Little Night Music. The role earned her a seventh Tony Award nomination. Her other theatre credits include 2013’s The Best Man, 2013’s Australian tour of Driving Miss Daisy, and most recently, she returned to Broadway in the 2017-18 season in a revival of Enid Bagnold’s 1955 play The Chalk Garden.
Essential Lansbury:
GASLIGHT (1944)
THE HARVEY GIRLS (1946)
THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE (1962)
BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS (1971)
MURDER, SHE WROTE (1984)
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1991)
NANNY MCPHEE (2005)