By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After his points defeat to Canelo Alvarez and subsequently losing his IBF world middleweight title, it is unclear where Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs will go next in his career.
Jacobs was by no means outclassed by Canelo, in fact he probably gave the Mexican one of his hardest fights in recent years, but by draining himself to make the weight at 32 years of age, I don’t see Jacobs staying the course at middleweight.
As a huge fan of Jacobs, I was rooting for him to beat Canelo, but always knew that it would be a big ask – particularly with the terms and conditions regarding rehydration limits.
However, with this in mind, I think the time is right for Jacobs to move up to the super middleweight division – although Canelo holds the WBA (regular) title in that division, I can see Jacobs being able to win another version of the World title against any of the other current champions, excluding Callum Smith.
I think Smith is just a freak at the weight and I struggle to see anyone beating him in the super middleweight division, however, I could see a stronger and more energetic Jacobs dominating fellow cancer survivor Anthony Dirrell and out-hustling the very slick Caleb Plant.
Jacobs would have a hard time with the movement and skill set of Billy Joe Saunders, but again, I could see Jacobs being an entirely different animal at the slightly higher weight class and although I’m probably a little biased I could see Jacobs getting the better of “BJS” even if it might take a few “dirty” tactics.
Moving up to super middleweight is realistically the only option for Jacobs now, unless he wants to stay at middleweight and try and get a fight with Demetrius Andrade for the WBO title. Whilst this would be a good fight, I’m not sure whether or not it would happen as they were both recently helping one another out in their respective training camps and from what I can gather the pair are good friends?
However, friendships aside, Andrade Vs. Jacobs would be a brilliant fight stylistically and probably the last fight at middleweight that makes sense right now for the “Miracle Man”.
Where do you see Jacobs going next? Will he stick around at middleweight, move up to the super middleweight division or even hang up the gloves after his latest career high pay day?
