Marilyn Monroe (born Norman Jeane Mortenson) was born on this day in 1926. Her life was short and turbulent, but she made a name for herself in Hollywood, when all the cards were stacked against her. 57 years after her death she is still revered by fans all over the world. Her life may have been filled with criticism and public ridicule, but it is my hope that she will be most remembered for her body of work, and her determination to be a respected and successful artist.
Some of Monroe’s most notable films include: GENTLEMAN PREFER BLONDES (1953), THE SEVEN YEAR ITCH (1955), BUS STOP (1956) and SOME LIKE IT HOT (1959)
On a personal note, I hope my late sister-in-law, Holly, is up in the heavens celebrating with the Hollywood icon, for whom she felt deep admiration for.
Happy Birthday, Ms. Monroe!