Friday June 7th, 2019 marks the return of boxing to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Oneida New York. Star Boxing along with The International Boxing Hall of Fame will present a night of Championship fights to coincide with induction weekend for the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Headlining the card will be 6-time World Champ Zab “Super” Judah, 44-9, 30 KO’s looking to add the vacant NABA super lightweight title to his trophy case. Judah will face “The Hebrew Hammer” Cletus Seldin, 23-1, 19 KO’s in the 12-round main event of this 7-fight card.
The co-feature finds David Papot putting his undefeated record of 22-0, 3 KO’s on the line against James “Buddy” McGirt, JR. 27-3, 14 KO’s for the WBO international and WBA Intercontinental straps. McGirt, JR’s father, former IBF Jr Welterweight and WBC Welterweight champion James “Buddy” McGirt, SR. will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this same weekend.
Rounding out this night of boxing will be Alex “Lights Out” Vanasse, 4-0, 4 KO’s Vs Eric Abraham, 5-2, 2 KO’s in a 4 round cruiserweight showdown.
Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint, 9-0, 4 KO’s Vs Lucius “Bulldog” Johnson, 4-5-1, 3 KO’s in a 6 round super middleweight contest.
Power punching Boubacar Sylla, 9-0, 7KO’s Vs Marquis “The Hawk” Hawthorne, 7-10, 1 KO in a 6 round welterweight match.
“Super” Mario Alfano brings his 14-0-1, 3 KO’s record to the table against Lavisas “Red” Williams, 8-1-1, 3 KO’s for an 8 round lightweight bout.
And the son of another legend and Hall of Famer, Roberto Duran, JR. 2-0, 2 KO’s takes on fellow undefeated Jonathan Pierre, 3-0, 0 KO’s in a 4 round welterweight battle. Being the son of a legend in Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran, SR. can be daunting, but Jr. so far has shown the power and ability to do his family name proud.
Friday night’s fight card is just one of the many events surrounding the 30th Anniversary and inductions for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Along with the aforementioned James “Buddy” McGirt, former WBA super welterweight and two time WBC middleweight champ Julian “the Hawk” Jackson, former undisputed welterweight and WBC super welterweight champion Donald “Lone Star Cobra” Curry, former world welterweight champion Tony DeMarco, matchmaker/promoter Don Elbaum, referee Guy Jutras, publicist Lee Samuels, writer Mario Rivera Martino and trainer/broadcaster Teddy Atlas will all take their place alongside the boxing immortals enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.
Over 30 former and current world champions will gather in the small village along the Erie canal, as they have every year for the past 30, to pay tribute to the men and woman who helped shape the great sport of boxing. Throughout the weekend there will be lectures, interviews, autograph sessions, a formal cocktail party and banquet, a 5k race and a golf tournament culminating in the induction ceremony itself. These events along with the amazing night of live fights at The Turning Stone Resort and Casino are a fight fan’s dream. Four days of boxing, boxing, and boxing. Thousands of fans from all over the world will attend this year’s event to share in the joy and camaraderie. The International Boxing Hall of Fame ceremonies truly are a magical event and teaming up with the Turing Stone Resort and Casino helps the event grow and thrive. Here’s to the next 30 years!
