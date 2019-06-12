This Saturday night on ESPN+ live from the MGM Grand, Grand Garden Area in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury, 27-01, 19 KO’s steps back in the ring for the first time since his title attempt that ended in a draw last December against WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder when he takes on unheralded, yet, ranked number 8 by the IBF heavyweight contender Tom Schwarz, 24-0, 16 KO’s whose a native of Germany.
Many are criticizing Fury for not taking on a tougher opponent to get right back in line for a shot against either Wilder or the new WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz, JR., but that seems to be the norm these days in boxing!
This one on paper at least appears to be one of those easy bouts for Fury, but they are heavyweights and one punch can change everything as Ruiz, JR. showed in his shocking upset over Anthony Joshua earlier this month.
According to SBD, Tyson Fury is widely favored with odds at -2999.
If we know anything, the heavyweight division is always the fan favorite, so Fury needs to win this one which if he does, he is a live dog for either Wilder and Ruiz, JR. in the near future.Contact the management team