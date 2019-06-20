After Gennady Golovkin’s destruction of Steve Rolls last weekend, the attention has shifted towards a possible 3rd fight between GGG and Canelo Alvarez. GGG and Canelo are the two best fighters in the middleweight division right now. Canelo is the WBC, IBF, WBA, and the Lineal World Champion and GGG is looking to reclaim that throne he once had. Another top fighter in the division has been very vocal lately and he is making his claim that he is the best middleweight in the division. That is Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade. After the GGG Vs Rolls fight, Andrade called out GGG and Canelo.
Andrade is a good fighter and his background supports this. He started boxing at the age of six and became an outstanding amateur. He was a United States Amateur and National Golden Gloves Champion. In the amateur, he defeated Keith Thurman in the Olympic Box-offs in 2007, therefore Andrade was a 2008 Olympian. Andrade started his professional career in 2008 right after the Olympics. Since then he has been undefeated and has a record of 27-0, with 17 KO’s. During his career so far, he was the former WBO and WBA Super Welterweight Champion. He is in the prime of his career and he is a tall southpaw with good boxing skills. He currently holds the WBO World Middleweight title, which is the one title Canelo wants in order to become the undisputed champion.
So why are the top middleweights like Canelo or GGG not fighting Andrade? I don’t believe the top middleweights are scared of Andrade, but there are other reasons maybe why the fights are not happening.
First of all, Andrade has beaten solid competition in his career but has not fought any A-level fighters as of yet. The only fighter that stands out is his win over Vanes Martirosyan, but that was back in 2013. Second, it has been Andrade’s inactivity that hurt his career. Once he became a world champion in 2013, he was only fighting once a year up until 2017. In 2017, he did fight twice but once again took another year off. Lastly, he needs to make a statement in the middleweight division.
So far Andrade is making the necessary changes. He signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA and is now having an active schedule fighting on DAZN. He won the WBO middleweight title for his DAZN debut and already made one title defense.
Now he needs a signature win but also to win in spectacular fashion. The signature win could of happened last year when he was supposed to fight Billy Joe Saunders. However, the fight did not happen because Saunders failed a drug test. Andrade will have his chance again when he defends his title for the second time against Maciej Sulecki on June 29 in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island. Sulecki is one of the top middleweights of the division. Sulecki only lost to Daniel Jacobs, but took Jacobs to distance in a tough fight. Most recently Sulecki beat Gabriel Rosado in another tough fight. So this will be Andrade’s chance to shine and he shouldn’t settle for a points decision win against Sulecki, if he wants to be considered in the Canelo/GGG sweepstakes. If Andrade looks great against Sulecki, then he will have bragging rights.