2:00 p.m. CHARLO VS. ADAMS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA CONFERENCE
CALL: Featuring Charlo’s Trainer Ronnie Shields and Adams’ co-trainers Dub Huntley and Freddie Roach
3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT – Media Conference Call Begins
Dial-In: Domestic: 877-331-7677
International: 713-936-6995
Conference Code: Charlo vs. Adams
Thursday, June 27
12:00 p.m. FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE
Location: East VIP Club at NRG Stadium
NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054
12:00 p.m. – Media Arrival/Lunch
1:00 p.m. – Final Press Conference Begins
*Media will enter NRG Park at the Kirby/McNee entrance
PARKING: Park in Blue Lot 18 and enter NRG Stadium at the East VIP entrance
and take the escalator to the East VIP Club.
Friday, June 28
12:30 p.m. OFFICIAL WEIGH-IN
Location: NRG Center – Room 605
One NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054
12:30 p.m. – Media Arrival
1:00 p.m. – Weigh-in Begins
*Media will enter NRG Park at the Kirby/McNee entrance
PARKING: Park in Red Lot 4 and enter NRG Center at the West glass doors and
take the escalator to the 2nd Floor to Room 605.
Saturday, June 29
4:00 p.m. DOORS OPEN AT NRG ARENA
4:05 p.m. FIRST FIGHT BEGINS
8:00 p.m. SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING
BEGINS