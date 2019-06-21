A minor injury in training has forced undisputed middleweight world champion Claressa Shields to suspend training and postpone her bid to become the fastest fighter in boxing history, male or female, to become a three-division world champion.
Shields injured her knee doing roadwork early this week, while preparing to take on former world champion Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBO Super Welterweight Championship on Saturday, August 17, at the Dort Federal Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich., and televised live nationally on SHOWTIME.
24-year-old Shields (9-0, 2 KOs) says she looks forward to resuming training and having the fight take place this fall.
“There’s nothing I love to do more than boxing, and I train hard for all of my fights. It’s going to be tough for them to keep me out of the gym for a few weeks,” said undisputed champion Claressa Shields. “But I will heal quickly and then go to training camp, so I can make history in front of all my fans in the fall. I can promise you this – I’ll be training harder than ever soon again, and I will provide a spectacular performance and make history for everyone in attendance and for the viewers on SHOWTIME.”
Shields’ promoter, Dmitriy Salita, says a new date for the fight is already being hammered out, as he works feverishly behind the scenes.
“Claressa will bounce back quickly,” said Salita. “Unfortunately, training injuries are part of the sport. A great champion like her will take it in stride and move forward to the new fight date we are currently working to finalize. The fight will be rescheduled for the fall and we will announce the new date shortly.”