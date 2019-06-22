Two undefeated heavyweights from the GH3 Promotions stable will see action this weekend.
On Friday night, 2018 National Golden Gloves champion Roney Hines will take on his most experienced opponent when he takes on 42-fight veteran Grover Young in Sloan, Iowa as part of the non-televised undercard of a ShoBox: The New Generation card.
Saturday night in Fort Washington, Maryland at the Rosecroft Raceway, Norman Neely battles Kendrick Houston in a four-round bout.
Hines of Cleveland, Ohio, has a record of 6-0 with five knockouts and will be making the 3rd appearance of 2019. On May 11th, Hines went the distance for the 1st time in his career when he pounded out a four-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Daniel Infante in Cleveland.
In Young, Hines will be facing a very capable opponent as Young has wins over Tim Williamson (17-2), Daniel Martz (12-1-1) and Jervonta Charles (4-0). In his last bout the Memphis native lost an eight-round unanimous decision to Jerry Forrest on March 8, 2018 in Hanover, Maryland.
Neely has a record of 1-0 with one knockout. The Paterson, New Jersey resident made his pro debut on April 27th with a 4th round stoppage over Lamar Lewis in Vienna, Virginia.
Houston of North Carolina has a record of 1-4-2 and is coming off his 2nd draw with Roberto Thomas White on April 13th.
Both Hines and Neely are managed by Sheer Sports Management.