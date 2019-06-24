I watched the thriller WHAT LIES BENEATH again, for what may be the twentieth time. I first saw this film when it was released back in the summer of 2000 and since then it has become one of my favorite go-to flicks. It has everything I enjoy about a movie- an intriguing story, suspense, thrills and chills, and most importantly Michelle Pfeiffer. WHAT LIES BENEATH is a supernatural horror film directed by acclaimed director Robert Zemeckis (BACK TO THE FUTURE, FORREST GUMP).
WHAT LIES BENEATH tells the story of Claire Spencer, a retired concert cellist, who just sent her only daughter, Caitlin, off to college. Soon after, Claire witnesses and experiences strange occurrences at her idyllic lakeside Vermont home, including seeing the face of a young woman reflected in the water, leading her to believe her home is haunted-or that she is losing her mind.
An increasingly frightened Claire thinks the phenomena have something to do with the couple living next door, especially after she notices the wife has disappeared without any explanation. She expresses her concerns to her husband, Dr. Norman Spencer, a university research scientist. Claire’s concerns to Norman fall on deaf ears as he claims she is overreacting. Not letting up on her suspicions, Claire continues to seek any information about the strange goings-on in her home. Meanwhile, Norman is growing more and more concerned about his wife and he urges her to seek help. Could Claire’s mysterious experiences be nothing more than a vivid imagination? Does Claire and Norman’s peaceful home disguise a dreadful secret which lies deep within? As much as I enjoy it, I will say WHAT LIES BENEATH is not a perfect film, but there are some great moments that leave you on the edge of your seat. Zemeckis, who is known for his phenomenal skills with visual effects, pays homage to legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, as the film features many of the director’s signature elements, such as the intricate camera angles and the chilling musical score, which are featured in many of the film’s key moments, like the famously terrifying bath tub sequence, for example.
The movie stars two Hollywood icons: Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire and Harrison Ford as Norman. Both stars deliver strong performances, but I will place more emphasis on Pfeiffer for this one. She is THE star and carries this whole movie. Claire Spencer is one of my favorite roles of Pfeiffer. She doesn’t portray Claire as a one-dimensional helplessly naive housewife. The Claire we see has many levels: smart, strong, sensitive, sympathetic, headstrong and courageous. Though Pfeiffer has delved into the horror genre earlier in her career, this style of horror was a first for her. I was excited when I heard she was doing this type of film because I knew she would be amazing. Roger Ebert hailed her performance as “convincing and sympathetic”. Ford’s Dr. Norman Spencer is a definite departure from his more heroic roles such as Indiana Jones and Han Solo. His portrayal of Norman goes from the understanding and supportive husband, to one that can’t be trusted.
Fun fact: Pfeiffer and Ford were director Zemeckis’ first and only choices for the lead roles.
The supporting cast includes Diana Scarwid as Jody, James Remar as Warren Feur, Miranda Otto as Mary Feur, Ray Baker as Dr. Stan Powell, Wendy Crewson as Elena, Amber Valetta as Madison Frank, Joe Morton as Dr. Drayton and Katharine Towne as Caitlin.
The film received mixed reviews but managed to rake in a total of $291.4 million at the box office with a budget of $100 million.
Despite the mixed reviews, the film did receive some accolades: Pfeiffer and Ford both won Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for Favorite Actor- Suspense and Favorite Actress- Suspense, respectively.
Scarwid received a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for Favorite Supporting Actress-Suspense.