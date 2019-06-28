Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Undefeated middleweight Tyler Howard (17-0, 11 Kos) was supposed to be in action tonight at the Pechanga Resort in Temecula, California, but due to complications with his opponent, Howard will not be in the ring.
Howard was originally supposed to fight Manny Woods, but Woods pulled out on Monday. Quick efforts were successful in securing a new opponent as Luis Hernandez stepped into taking the fight.
“Woods knew about the fight for seven weeks, but he pulled out. We found Hernandez and set for the fight to be at 162 pounds. Hernandez never fought above 162, and has fought most of his career at lower weights,” said Howard.
“On Wednesday night, Hernandez claimed he was 172 pound. Two-hours before the weigh in, he said he could only get to 167. We agreed to that and adjusted the contract. I just wanted to fight. At that time, I was still preparing for 162, so I had some water, had a banana and a blueberry muffin and left my hotel room at 166.4. When I went to the weigh-in and got a call from my Manager and they told me that Hernandez not only was not going to fight, but he was 174 pounds. I am disappointed, but I just want to point out that my manager of Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management and my promoter Top Rank did every thing they could to make the fight happen, and I just want to thank them for that. I was told, I will be back in action on July 19th in National Harbor, Maryland, and I look forward to having my fans show up to see me that night.”