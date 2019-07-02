The fight is set to take place on July 20th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and is without a doubt one of the most anticipated match ups of 2019. It is proving a popular market for punters using the latest 1Xbet promo code 2019, as Pacquiao is now the general favourite having started as the underdog. This change in odds is likely coming down to the huge popularity of the Filipino legend, in which he has only started as the underdog in one of his last 10 fights. This coming in his 2015 super fight defeat to Floyd Mayweather, JR.. Here we cover the credentials of each fighter with just a few weeks left until the fight.
Keith Thurman fights out of Clearwater, Florida and is 30 years of age. He is still in the prime of his career and prior to his injury was one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, with big things expected. He currently has an unbeaten record, having won each of his 29 starts to date that includes 22 via knockout.
Thurman returned following his near two year absence to defeat Josesito Lopez via majority decision. This was far from an impressive performance but he got the job done, which has now set him up for the biggest fight of his career. Prior to the layoff he had two very impressive victories in succession, against both Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia. If he can return to this level then it sets up for a fascinating fight.
At 40 years of age, Manny Pacquiao still remains one of the biggest draws in the sport. He fights out of General Santos City in the Philippines and will go down as a legend of the sport. He is the only eight-division World champion in the history of boxing and has picked up twelve major World titles throughout his incredible career.
Pacquiao has a professional record of 61 wins, seven losses and two draws. He also has won 39 of these bouts via knockout. If you take out the very suspect loss to Jeff Horn in 2017, then he has only been beaten once since 2012, with this loss of course coming against Floyd Mayweather, JR.. This was possibly the biggest fight in the history of the sport as he lost via unanimous decision. Pacquiao is coming into the fight having beaten Adrien Broner with ease, so it sets up for a very exciting fight if both fighters bring their A game.