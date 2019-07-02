Bobby Hitz wears many hats to include, HOF Boxing Promoter who is still promoting fights. When he is not doing that, he is part of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and has acted for many years and now, he is putting on another hat. Welcome his newest restaurant Original Italian Giglio’s State Street Tavern located at 825 S State Street in Chicago, Illinois.
Open 7 days a week from 11:00 AM until 1:00 AM. Hitz’s restaurant has lot of movie, boxing and family memorabilia to check out along with some delicious dishes.
Come on out to his Grand Opening and tell him “Bad” Brad sent you and add a “Fuggedaboutit”…