Jolie and Fanning Return in MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL with Pfeiffer Along for the Ride!
The teaser trailer for Disney’s upcoming MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL hit social media several weeks ago, sparking anticipation and excitement for fans of the original MALEFICENT (2014). Those emotions have reached a higher level as the official trailer for the upcoming fairy tale flick was released and it promises to be just as enchanting as its predecessor.
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL will take place several years after the events of the first film. The news of the engagement of Aurora (Elle Fanning) to Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson), creates a rift between Aurora and her godmother Maleficent (Angelina Jolie), causing them to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.
Cast members from the original film, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville all reprise their roles. The film also stars screen icon Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of Queen Ingrith. What ensues is a battle for Aurora’s heart. Does Queen Ingrith have Auroroa’s best interest in mind, or does Maleficent have to step in and save her goddaughter from certain doom? With powerhouses Jolie and Pfeiffer sharing the screen there’s no doubt there will be some amazing moments between the two.
Look for MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL when it hits theatres October 18.Contact the Feature Writers